“Sharing of the Green” will now be known as “Sharing of the Heart” as the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will conduct its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4.
TAMA spokesperson Dan Wilford said the group chose to move its event up one month because of the number of activities that take place during the month of February. As a result, the new date also brought on the new name.
