Budget Hearing Is Set Selective Traffic Enforcement » Sharing Of The Heart “Sharing of the Green” will now be known as “Sharing of the Heart” as the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will conduct its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4.

TAMA spokesperson Dan Wilford said the group chose to move its event up one month because of the number of activities that take place during the month of February. As a result, the new date also brought on the new name.

The You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri