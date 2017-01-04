"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Sharing Of The Heart

“Sharing of the Green” will now be known as “Sharing of the Heart” as the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will conduct its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4.
TAMA spokesperson Dan Wilford said the group chose to move its event up one month because of the number of activities that take place during the month of February. As a result, the new date also brought on the new name.
The

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 4th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply