The Trenton Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement streets for the week of Jan. 3 include East 10th Street, Tindall Avenue and Normal Street.
The Selective Traffic Enforcement will be monitoring the roadways and streets for traffic violations such as speeding, careless and imprudent driving and failing to stop at stop signs.
