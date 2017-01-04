The Administrative Committee of the Trenton City Council, scheduled to meet tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 4), has cancelled its meeting due to a lack of a quorum. The committee was scheduled to meet in executive session for a personnel matter.
No Administrative Committee Meeting Tonight
