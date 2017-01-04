"Like" us on Facebook

IDC Workshop Set

The Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation Board of Directors will hold a workshop on economic development this Thursday, Jan. 5.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus. Members of the Trenton City Council and Grundy County Commission have been invited to attend.

