The Trenton Police Department will hold “Coffee with a Cop” on Monday, Jan. 9 at Moore’s Farm Supply in Trenton.
The event will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. The TPD said this is an opportunity for citizens of the community to meet and visit with members of the department. Citizens are encouraged to attend, ask questions about the department, special programs or law enforcement in general.
