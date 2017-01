Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Daily Record 1-4-17 Sharing Of The Heart » Budget Hearing Is Set The Grundy County Commission has scheduled a public hearing to receive comment on the 2017 county budget.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the commission room, located on the second floor of the courthouse. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.