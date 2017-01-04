Arrest Made For Probation Violation

A Trenton man has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy J. Osburn, was arrested Tuesday for violating the terms of his probation on an original charge of distribution/delivery/manufacturing/ production of a controlled substance. Osburn, who is being held on $15,000 cash or corporate surety bond, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12.
