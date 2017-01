Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Emergency Services Log Report 1-3-17 Special Needs Dance Held » Three Are Arrested Over Holiday Weekend Three persons were arrested over the weekend, including one charged with endangering children and two who failed to appear in court.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Kirk G. Latimer, 45, Spickard, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He is accused of creating a substantial risk to the life, body or health of four children, all of whom were under age 17, You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.