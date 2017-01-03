"Like" us on Facebook

Special Needs Dance Held

Photo Courtesy of Brenda Thorne
It was a night of dancing and fun during the Special Needs Winter Dance on Friday night at Trenton High School. A large number of area residents attended the event, sponsored by the Trenton Heroes. The dance was featured during a news segment on Saturday night on St. Joseph television channel KQTV.

