Park Board Agenda For 1-4-17 Meeting

The Trenton Park Board will meet in regular session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the park shop building. This is a change in the regular meeting place.
Items on the announced agenda include discussion/approval of tree bids and reports from the pool, grounds and facilities committees and the superintendent. The Hodge Presbyterian Church will make a donation to the Friends of the Park, which is raising funds for an inclusive
