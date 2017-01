Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Daily Record 1-3-17 » Park Board Agenda For 1-4-17 Meeting The Trenton Park Board will meet in regular session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the park shop building. This is a change in the regular meeting place.

Items on the announced agenda include discussion/approval of tree bids and reports from the pool, grounds and facilities committees and the superintendent. The Hodge Presbyterian Church will make a donation to the Friends of the Park, which is raising funds for an inclusive You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.