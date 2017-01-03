Oak Leaf Achievers Meet

The Oak Leaf Achievers meeting on Dec. 13 at the Grundy Center Church was called to order by Kidridge Griffin.
Scott Mayberry led the pledges, Padyn Gibson had roll call. The first cake decorating class was held on Dec. 3 with six members attending. The next class class will be either the first or second weekend of February.
It was announced the 4-H Council meeting would be held in January
