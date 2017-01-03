"Like" us on Facebook

News-Press Honors THS Athletes

The St. Joseph News-Press released its season honors for fall sports high school teams on Sunday with five Trenton Bulldogs being represented. Trenton had two football players and three softball players honored for their contributions this past fall.
Defensive lineman Mason Owen and linebacker Lathan Croy were both selected to the All-News-Press football team as third-team selections. Salem Croy, meanhwile, was picked as a first team selection at catcher

