MoDOT Plans Road Work

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning work on several area roads this week, weather permitting. The schedule includes:
Daviess County – Sealing will be done on Highway 13 from Highway 6 to Route HH throughout the week.
Grundy County – Pothole patching will take place throughout the week on Highways 6 and 65.
Harrison County – Drainage work will be done on Interstate 35 from mile marker 88 (Highway
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning work on several area roads this week, weather permitting. The schedule includes:
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.