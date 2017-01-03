Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Conference Titles Highlighted 2016 News-Press Honors THS Athletes » Mercer Boys Fall To Santa Fe On Final Day Of Hoops The Mercer High School boys basketball team was handed a loss in its final action at North Central Missouri College’s Holiday Hoops. Just two days removed from a 64-49 win over Rock Port, the Cardinals were handed their second loss of the year, coming in a 52-37 defeat at the hands of Santa Fe.

Santa Fe limited Mercer’s offense and only Matt Johnson reached double figures for the Cardinals, scoring You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.