Larry Odom

Larry Thomas Odom, a 74-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at his home in Trenton.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Resthaven Mortuary. Open visitation
