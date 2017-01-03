Laredo Farmer Earns Recognition

A Laredo farmer is among individuals in Missouri recognized for large yields in 2016 as part of the Missouri Soybean Association’s annual contest.
Brad Wilford of Laredo was the second-place statewide winner for non-irrigated soybeans, recording yields of 91.9 bushels per acre. The top producer was Thomas White II of Norborne, who recored 95.6 bushels an acre.
Wilford also placed second as the no-till soybean district winner, with Josh Oswald
