Conference Titles Highlighted 2016

The year 2016 will be remembered for a lot of things. In Trenton, however, it will be remembered as the year the Bulldogs stormed into the Grand River Conference.
In the school’s first official year in a conference since 1990, the Bulldogs laid claim to the Grand River title in both softball and football. The softball team ran a 7-0 record within the conference’s East Division before topping West Division
The year 2016 will be remembered for a lot of things. In Trenton, however, it will be remembered as the year the Bulldogs stormed into the Grand River Conference.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.