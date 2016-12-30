Wellness Challenge Kicks Off Jan. 5-6

Is weight loss on your list of New Year’s resolution or are you just looking to improve your health during 2017?
If so, then you may want to be a part of the 10th annual Green Hills Wellness Challenge, sponsored by the Grundy County Health Department, the Ketcham Community Center, Hy-Vee and the Trenton Republican-Times.
Registration for this year’s challenge will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan.
