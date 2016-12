Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Commission Continues Work On Budget » Rapid Removal Pleads Guilty, Fined $20,000 Rapid Removal Disposal, which has a transfer station in Trenton, has pleaded guilty to 11 felonies and has been fined $20,000 in a case filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that involved dumping antibiotic-contaminated feed waste at illegal dump sites and falsifying invoices.

Officials for the company entered the plea in Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, ending a case filed in Sept. 2015. The company, as well as You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.