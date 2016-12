Mercer Teams Pick Up Wins Managed Turkey Hunt Applications » Outdoors In The Green Hills Trumpeter Swans

by Jeff Berti

Grundy County Conservation Agent

You may have noticed that we have had a few new visitors to Grundy County in the past few weeks. They are fairly large, with long necks, black “noses” and white feathers. You can usually see them hanging out near the Lower and Upper Lake Trenton area. These visitors are beautiful to watch, but what are they? If you are patient, You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri