Outdoors In The Green Hills Jarren Luca Cragg » Managed Turkey Hunt Applications Missouri youth, archery and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2017 spring turkey managed hunts between Jan. 6 and Feb. 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted March 13.

Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 8-9 with the regular spring season running April 17 – May 7.

