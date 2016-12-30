Outdoors In The Green Hills Jarren Luca Cragg » Managed Turkey Hunt Applications Missouri youth, archery and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2017 spring turkey managed hunts between Jan. 6 and Feb. 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted March 13.

Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 8-9 with the regular spring season running April 17 – May 7.

Detailed You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri