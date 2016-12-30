"Like" us on Facebook

Managed Turkey Hunt Applications

Missouri youth, archery and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2017 spring turkey managed hunts between Jan. 6 and Feb. 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.
Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted March 13.
Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 8-9 with the regular spring season running April 17 – May 7.
