Jarren Luca Cragg

Jarren Luca Cragg, infant son of Jason Cragg and Taylor Shuler, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, where he had been born at 3:01 a.m. on Thursday.
The body was cremated.
Survivors include parents, Jason Cragg and Taylor Shuler of the home; one sister, Arabella Cragg of the home; maternal grandparents, Sondra Wood and Tommy Graham of Trenton; paternal grandparents, Jay and LeAnn Cragg

