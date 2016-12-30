Jarren Luca Cragg, infant son of Jason Cragg and Taylor Shuler, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, where he had been born at 3:01 a.m. on Thursday.
The body was cremated.
Survivors include parents, Jason Cragg and Taylor Shuler of the home; one sister, Arabella Cragg of the home; maternal grandparents, Sondra Wood and Tommy Graham of Trenton; paternal grandparents, Jay and LeAnn Cragg
