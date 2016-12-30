Two Facing More Charges; Two Others Arrested Administrative Committee To Meet » Emergency Services Log Report 12-30-16 Trenton Police Department

Dec. 16: officers investigated a report of fraud in the downtown area.

Dec. 18: officers investigated a report of property damage at an east residence.

Dec. 19: officers provided assistance to emergency services personnel.

Dec. 20: property was found at an east business and arrests were made on warrants at a west residence and in the north part of town.

Dec. 21: an arrest for peace disturbance You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

