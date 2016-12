Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Mercer Teams Pick Up Wins » 2016 Holiday Hoops – Thursday, Dec. 29 –

Thursday, Dec. 29

Results

Smithville Girls 49

Warrensburg Girls 30 O’Hara Girls 61

Kirksville Girls 38 South Holt Boys 56

Milan Boys 43 Milan Girls 51

South Holt Girls 32 Marshall Boys 51

Richmond Boys 41 Marshall Girls 42

Richmond Girls 23 North Mercer Boys 64

Rock Port Boys 49 Mercer Girls 57

Summit Christian Girls 34 – Friday, Dec. 30 –

