"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

THS Girls Fall Short Against Smithville

R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Whitley Richman looks to score against Smithville’s defense during the Bulldogs’ 41-36 loss on Wednesday night at NCMC’s Holiday Hoops at the Ketcham Community Center. Richman led Trenton with a double-double, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For the second time this season the Trenton High School girls basketball team shared the floor with a state-ranked Class 4 school. For the second time this season, Trenton lost.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
December 29th, 2016 | Category: Basketball, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply