Three File For Offices at Laredo, Galt

Three persons have filed for city positions at Laredo and Galt, subject to the April 4 city election.
Saundra Marrs, the incumbent, and Brett Matthews have filed for the two aldermen-at-large positions to be filled on the Laredo Board of Aldermen. At Galt, Jason Grindstaff filed for one of two aldermen-at-large positions to be filled. Persons wanting to file for either board can do so at their respective city halls
