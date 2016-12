Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

2016 Year In Review – Part 2 MMR Vaccine Recommended For UMC Students » Three File For Offices at Laredo, Galt Three persons have filed for city positions at Laredo and Galt, subject to the April 4 city election.

Saundra Marrs, the incumbent, and Brett Matthews have filed for the two aldermen-at-large positions to be filled on the Laredo Board of Aldermen. At Galt, Jason Grindstaff filed for one of two aldermen-at-large positions to be filled. Persons wanting to file for either board can do so at their respective city halls You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.