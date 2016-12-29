Outgoing Commissioner Honored
Photo Courtesy of Rick Hull
Outgoing First District Grundy County Commissioner Gene Wyant was honored during a reception on Wednesday at the Grundy County Courthouse. During the event, Wyant was presented with two plaques in honor of his 16 years on the county commission as well as a certificate of recognition. Pictured are, from left, Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull, Wyant and Second District Commissioner Joe Brinser.
