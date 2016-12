Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Three File For Offices at Laredo, Galt Heroes’ Hoops » MMR Vaccine Recommended For UMC Students In an effort to control the mumps outbreak at the University of Missouri, the University Health Center is recommending a third dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine for MU students before returning to school after the holiday break.

At this time, this recommendation is only for University of Missouri-Columbia students, not students of other universities or members of the general public.

The Grundy County Health Department will offer MMR You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.