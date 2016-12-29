"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
 
  »

Lewellen Is Local Power Points Winner

Jeff Lewellen scored 120 points to win the $30 local prize in the weekly Power Points Contest. A score of 121 won the national prize of $500.
Local sponsors of the contest are Hy-Vee, T&L Auto, Barnes-Baker, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, TNT Convenience, ServeLink and Chumbleys.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
December 29th, 2016 | Category: Football, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply