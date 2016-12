Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Lewellen Is Local Power Points Winner THS Girls Fall Short Against Smithville » Holiday Hoops Results – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 Hale Boys 57

Gilman City Boys 54 Hale Girls 57

Gilman City Girls 25 Odessa Boys 60

O’Hara Boys 55 Odessa Girls 46

O’Hara Girls 34 Lathrop Boys 72

Lexington Boys 44 Warrensburg Girls 49

Lexington Girls 38 Smithville Girls 41

Trenton Girls 36 Savannah Boys 47

Kirksville Boys 41 (OT) You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.