Heroes’ Hoops

Photo Courtesy of Brenda Thorne
Members of the Trenton Heroes showed off their basketball skills on Wednesday night during High School Holiday Hoops activities at the Ketcham Community Center. The group shot free throws and played a short game following the THS-Smithville girls contest. Jon and Amy Gutherie are the Trenton Heroes basketball coaches.

