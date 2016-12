Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

12-29-16 CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Steven D. Hudson

James I. Lewellen, Trenton, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order for an adult and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The defendant became belligerent in court and was found to be in contempt. He was remanded to the Grundy County Detention Center and was released the following day. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.

