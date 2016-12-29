Gilman City Teams Fall To Hale
R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Hailey Burrows splits two Hale defenders during Gilman City’s 57-25 loss on Wednesday morning at NCMC’s Holiday Hoops. Burrows paced Gilman City with 20 points.
Neither Gilman City High School basketball team was able to pick up a win on Wednesday morning at North Central Missouri College’s Holiday Hoops as the Hawks were swept by Hale. Gilman was downed 57-54 in the boys contest, which was played
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.