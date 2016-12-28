"Like" us on Facebook

Nursing Home District Board Filing

A second person has filed for re-election to the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors, subject to the April 4 election.
Barbara Cox has re-filed for another three-year term on the board. She joins incumbent Don Altes as the only persons to file for the two vacancies to be filled in April.
Persons wanting to file for the nursing home district board may do so in the administrator’s

