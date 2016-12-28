Highlights Of 2016 – Part 1

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series that highlights events occuring in the area during 2016.
January
The Trenton Police Department recognized Officer Jennifer Plummer with the department’s Service, Integrity, Leadership Award for her work in solving a burglary. It marked the first time the peer-nominated award had been given in the department. Other winners of the award in 2016 were Officer Matt Preston, February; Officer Seth
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series that highlights events occuring in the area during 2016.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.