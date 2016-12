Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Brookfield Woman Posts Bond After Failing To Appear In Court » Daily Record 12-28-16 CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Steven D. Hudson

Jackqueline D. Blackburn, Jamesport, pleaded guilty to not wearing a seat belt and was fined $10.

Matthew S. Goerne, Trenton, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, and had his case continued to Jan. 24.

Samuel J. Southers, Trenton, had his case set for preliminary hearing on Jan. 24, 2017 on charges of You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.