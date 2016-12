Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Daily Record 12-28-16 Highlights Of 2016 – Part 1 » Brookfield Woman Posts Bond After Failing To Appear In Court A Brookfield woman who failed to appear in Grundy County Court has been arrested.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Alaiha Marcantel, 32, has posted $800 cash bond after being arrested for failing to appear in court on charges of failing to register a motor vehicle, not maintaining financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked or suspended. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.