Victor Edwards

Victor A. Edwards, a 60-year-old resident of Harris, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Cameron.
The body was cremated under the direction of Slater Funeral Home of Trenton.
Mr. Edwards, was born on July 10, 1956 in Iowa City, IA, the son of James Walter and Ruth Roberts Edwards. He had been employed at ConAgra of Trenton.
He was married at Harris on July 15, 1978 to Cindy Foster,
Victor A. Edwards, a 60-year-old resident of Harris, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Cameron.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.