Special Needs Dance Rescheduled

The Special Needs holiday dance, cancelled on Dec. 16 due to inclement weather, will now be held this Friday night, Dec. 30 at Trenton High School.
The dance will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to all individuals with special needs. Persons wanting more information can contact Brenda Thorne.
