"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Patrol Investigates Area Accidents

Residents from Princeton and Chillicothe were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Monday night in Livingston County, one mile north of Chillicothe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a car being driven northbound on Highway 65 by David Buttman, 56, of Chillicothe, had slowed to make a right turn onto a county road when it was struck from behind by a car driven by April Whipple, 21, of Princeton.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
December 27th, 2016 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply