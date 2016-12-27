Patrol Investigates Area Accidents

Residents from Princeton and Chillicothe were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Monday night in Livingston County, one mile north of Chillicothe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a car being driven northbound on Highway 65 by David Buttman, 56, of Chillicothe, had slowed to make a right turn onto a county road when it was struck from behind by a car driven by April Whipple, 21, of Princeton.
