MoDOT Plans Road Work This Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning work on several area roads this week, weather permitting. The schedule includes:
Daviess County – Sealing will be done on Highway 13 from Highway 6 to Route HH throughout the week.
Grundy County – Pothole patching will take place throughout the week on Highways 6 and 65.
Harrison County – Drainage work will be done on Interstate 35 at Highway 136 on Wednesday;
