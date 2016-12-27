Jimmy B. Michael, a 76-year-old resident of Mercer, died on Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2016 at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at the Church of the Nazarene in Trenton with Rev. Kenny Wilson and Rev. Steve Bramblett officiating. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, north of Trenton.
A family visitation will be held at from 6
