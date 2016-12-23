Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Maxine Knight » Princeton Bests Bunker At NCMC’s Holiday Hoops You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access. There was a time, a little over a decade ago, when Damon Collins and Jared Kelly shared the floor at the Ketcham Community Center as teammates for the North Central Missouri College Pirates. On Thursday