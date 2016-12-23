Princeton Bests Bunker At NCMC’s Holiday Hoops
R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Blaine Millburn (24) drives into the Bunker defense during the Princeton boys’ 48-36 victory on Thursday at North Central Missouri College’s High School Holiday Hoops. Millburn scored 10 points in the victory.
There was a time, a little over a decade ago, when Damon Collins and Jared Kelly shared the floor at the Ketcham Community Center as teammates for the North Central Missouri College Pirates. On Thursday
