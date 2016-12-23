"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
 
  »

Princeton Bests Bunker At NCMC’s Holiday Hoops

R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Blaine Millburn (24) drives into the Bunker defense during the Princeton boys’ 48-36 victory on Thursday at North Central Missouri College’s High School Holiday Hoops. Millburn scored 10 points in the victory.

There was a time, a little over a decade ago, when Damon Collins and Jared Kelly shared the floor at the Ketcham Community Center as teammates for the North Central Missouri College Pirates. On Thursday

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
December 23rd, 2016 | Category: Basketball, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply