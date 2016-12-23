"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Officeholders To Take Oath On Tuesday

Several Grundy County officeholders who were elected or re-elected in the November General Election will be given the oath of office Tuesday morning.
Third Circuit Judge Jack Peace will swear in the following officeholders at 9 a.m. in the courtroom located on the third floor of the courthouse: Rodney Herring, sheriff; Dewayne Slater, coroner; Jill Eaton, public administrator; Barb Harris, collector-treasurer; Joe Brinser, second district commissioner; and Don Sager, first

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
December 23rd, 2016 | Category: Announcements | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply