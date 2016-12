Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

First Day Hikes Set At Crowder Park Commission Meeting Will Include Reception For Wyant » Nursing Home Board Meets The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors met on Tuesday at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments, hearing several reports.

Administrator Donita Youtsey presented the administrator’s, assistant administrator’s and RCF reports. Highlights included information regarding the numerous Christmas activities and holiday celebrations.

The board discussed and approved the updated Pay Policy 3.3, updating employee direct deposit and pay days. The board held a closed session and approved the Nov. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.