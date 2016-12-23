Nursing Home Board Meets

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors met on Tuesday at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments, hearing several reports.
Administrator Donita Youtsey presented the administrator’s, assistant administrator’s and RCF reports. Highlights included information regarding the numerous Christmas activities and holiday celebrations.
The board discussed and approved the updated Pay Policy 3.3, updating employee direct deposit and pay days. The board held a closed session and approved the Nov.
