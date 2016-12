North Central Notebook

Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

North Central Missouri College Head softball Coach Steve Richman is continuing to bring in talent for the Lady Pirates softball program. Over the past two weeks, Richman has picked up three signings in Ashlyn DeMint of Hardin-Central, Kennedy Childers of Putnam County and Macie Bohannon of Nodaway-Holt.

DeMint comes to North Central as a utility player that Richman believes can provide the program depth at multiple positions.