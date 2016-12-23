Maxine Knight, an 88- year-old former Trenton resident, died at 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Daviess County Nursing Home in Gallatin.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. There will be a private burial at Rural Dale Cemetery, east of Trenton.
A family visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the
