Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Princeton Bests Bunker At NCMC’s Holiday Hoops North Central Notebook » Maxine Knight Maxine Knight, an 88- year-old former Trenton resident, died at 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Daviess County Nursing Home in Gallatin.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. There will be a private burial at Rural Dale Cemetery, east of Trenton.

A family visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.