Extension Council Election Set

The Grundy County Extension Council will be conducting an election during the month of January to elect board members.
Three persons are to be elected to the board from District I (Myers, Franklin, Washington, Taylor, Harrison, Lincoln and Liberty townships), District II (Madison, Jefferson, Jackson, Marion and Wilson townships) and Grundy County at-large. Terms are for two years each.
Candidates are Blake Baugher, District I; Phillip Ray, District II; and
