Dave Woodson Gives Rotary Program
R-T Photo/Diane Lowrey
Trenton Rotary Club member and former club president Don Purkapile, left, received his sixth Paul Harris Fellow designation during Thursday’s meeting. The Paul Harris Fellow recognizes contributions to the Rotary Foundation. Making the presentation was current club president Gary Jordan.
Dave Woodson of the Trenton Kiwanis Club talked about the Christmas Wish project the club conducts each year during a meeting on Thursday of the Trenton Rotary
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.