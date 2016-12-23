"Like" us on Facebook

Commission Meeting Will Include Reception For Wyant

The Grundy County Commission will hold its regular weekly meeting on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday, next week.
The meeting will include a farewell reception for First District County Commissioner Gene Wyant, who has served in his position since 2001. The reception will be held at the courthouse from 1 to 3 p.m., with the public invited to attend. The only other item listed on the agenda is work on the

